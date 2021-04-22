Green Local Schools, sheriff’s office investigating allegations against teacher

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– Green Local Schools is investigating a social media post about one of its teachers.

The district said the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave, which is protocol. The school district did not identify the person, specify the school where they work or reveal the nature of the post.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and the privacy rights of those involved, we are unable to provide further details,” Green Local Schools said in a statement on Thursday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the detective bureau is also investigating. No other information was released.