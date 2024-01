NEW YORK (WJW) – Talk show host Jimmy Fallon and the band Green Day were caught putting on a surprise show on the New York Subway Tuesday night.

Instagram user Julian Ledzema shared three videos Tuesday of the awesome performance!

Fallon is seen sharing the mic with lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong as they sing at Rockefeller Center station.

They sang Green Day classics like American Idiot and Rock and Roll All Nite by Kiss.

