LAGRANGE, Ohio (WJW) — The flock at Lorain County Metro Parks’ Carlisle Raptor Center has one fewer bird.

The center announced last week their beloved red-tailed hawk named Luke is dead. After sustaining a wing injury that caused multiple complications, the center said medical personnel decided to put him down as he was in too much pain.

“Our goal is to always give the birds in our care the best quality of life, which includes mitigating their suffering and ensuring they are treated with the compassion and dignity they deserve,” Lorain County Metro Parks said in a Facebook post.

The hawk arrived at the center in 2016, and was a favorite of many guests.

“Luke was loved dearly by many in his role as a wildlife ambassador and will be greatly missed,” the Metro Parks said.

