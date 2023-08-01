CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority plans to have the Waterfront Line in service for all regular season Cleveland Browns games beginning in September.

According to the GCRTA, repairs and improvements to the Waterfront Line remain on schedule so the line will be available for all home games at the Cleveland Browns Stadium starting on September 10.

According to the GCRTA, the Waterfront Line will begin operating on a regular schedule in addition to serving major events starting in the spring or summer of 2024.