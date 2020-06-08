1  of  6
Breaking News
Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says Live Blog: Weekend protests stayed peaceful in NE Ohio; Cleveland police still looking for rioting, looting suspects Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Greater Cleveland Food Bank offers free food for kids this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to keep area children fed during the long summer months while schools are closed.

Through the Summer Food Service Program, kids can now receive free grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch at 60 locations sprinkled throughout Northeast Ohio.

The food bank reports that at least 81,000 children do not have enough food to eat in the six counties that it covers. During a normal school year, one that doesn’t include the added stress of a pandemic, families rely on school breakfasts and lunches, and sometimes go without during the summer.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The food bank’s outreach truck and Sprinter van will also be used this summer, bringing meals to even more people. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all locations.

Meals are not just for kids, but seniors, too, and anyone else in need. The food bank expects to make at least 6,500 meals per day. The program has already begun at most locations and runs through Aug. 7.

Find the full list of meal delivery sites here.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral