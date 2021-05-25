Greater Cleveland Food Bank giving free food to kids in need over summer break

**Related Video Above: NFL partners-up with Greater Cleveland Food Bank to pass out food during draft week**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is once again working to keep area children fed during the long summer months while schools are closed.

Through the Summer Food Service Program, which includes several organizations, kids can receive free grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch at 90 locations sprinkled throughout Northeast Ohio.

The food bank reports that at least 81,000 children do not have enough food to eat in the six counties that it covers. During a normal school year, one that doesn’t include the added stress of a pandemic, families rely on school breakfasts and lunches, and sometimes go without during the summer.

Just like last year, the food bank’s outreach truck and Sprinter van will also be used this summer, bringing meals to even more people. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all locations.

Meals are not just for kids, but seniors, too, and anyone else in need. The food bank expects to make at least 6,500 meals per day. The program is set to begin June 1 at most locations and runs through Aug. 13.

Find the full list of meal delivery sites here.