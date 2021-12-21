Greater Cleveland Food Bank giving away holiday food at Muni Lot Wednesday

**Watch the holiday food distribution event from last year in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru holiday food distribution event at the city’s Muni Lot Wednesday.

More than 4,000 households are expected to roll through from 1-4 p.m., the food bank said. And while people are highly encouraged to register, it is not necessary.

The food bank plans to give away healthy food along with products that can easily be used to complete a meal for the holidays.

Families can pre-register right here. Find out more about the food bank, and/or donate right here.