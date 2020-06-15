Greater Cleveland Aquarium plans to opens its doors this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Clevelanders can get their exotic fish and shark fix once more, when the Greater Cleveland Aquarium reopens its doors later this month.

The family-friendly spot announced plans to reopen to passholders come June 29 and the rest of the public on July 6.

The aquarium, which closed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening with new social distancing guidelines in place. Part of that includes limiting capacity and requiring all guests to pre-buy tickets for allotted times. Some areas are going to be off limits, such as play zones and animal encounters.

Employees will be required to wear masks and visitors are highly-encouraged to follow suit.

Expect hours to be between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can purchase tickets right here.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is opening later this week, along with other local attractions.