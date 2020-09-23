Greater Cleveland Aquarium gets into the Halloween spirit with Pumpkins and Piranhas event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering a Halloween-themed, yet socially-distanced event throughout October.

Dubbed Pumpkins and Piranhas, the family-friendly happening is being offered Oct. 22-23 and 29-30. Kids and adults alike can get an up close and personal view at some creepier creatures like piranhas, moray eels, flashlight fish and pufferfish, while also getting to see divers in costumes.

Children will also receive a take-home bag, that features pumpkin goodies, a temporary tattoo and more.

Guests are asked to make reservations in advance, as capacity is greatly reduced at this time. Tickets, which are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids 2-12 and free for anyone 2 or younger, go on sale for Pumpkins and Piranhas on Oct. 12.

Timed entries run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those event days.

Find out more about the event right here.

