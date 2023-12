CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s not too late to squeeze in another incredible holiday experience.

Live Nation announced on their Instagram page that “great seats” near the stage have been released for Friday’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)

There are two shows Friday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $39. A portion of the proceeds benefit the St. Augustine Hunger Center.

CLICK HERE to find tickets.