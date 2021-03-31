Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to be closed to public during 2021 NFL draft events

** Watch a past report on the Cleveland NFL draft in the video above **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Great Lakes Science Center will be closed for several weeks as Cleveland gets ready to host the 2021 NFL Draft.

Due to the draft and the activities surrounding it, the science center announced Wednesday it will be closed to the public from April 12 through May 14.

On that first Sunday (May 16) after the end of the draft celebration, the science center will resume its normal seven-day-a-week summer schedule after several months of reduced operating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special event just for Science Center members will take place on Saturday, May 15.

Pandemic health and safety protocols will still be in place, including operating with a reduced overall guest capacity, requiring guests to book their tickets in advance online and wear a facemask.

Right now the science center is open through April 11 from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on April 4, which is Easter.

The Science Center Café, Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater and Science Store will be open as well. The historic Steamship William G. Mather will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

While the Science Center is closed to the public, virtual programming will be available via the Science Center’s website and its YouTube channel, in addition to continuing to offer online programming for schools such as virtual workshops and field trips.

Registration for Camp Curiosity summer day camps will continue to be available during the closure as well, both online and over the phone at 216-621-2400.