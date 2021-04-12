Great Lakes Science Center closing Monday for NFL Draft preps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Great Lakes Science Center is closed, starting Monday, April 12 through May 14.

It’s for the NFL Draft preparations.

The draft is scheduled to take place April 29 – May 1.

The center of the action is on the waterfront near the Great Lake Science Center, FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A main stage is going up right on Lake Erie, where draft prospects will receive their jerseys.

Part of the fun for fans includes the Draft Experience.

It’s an interactive theme park with games, food, photo ops, and other events.

Register for a timeslot here.