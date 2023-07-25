CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Great Lakes Science Center is hosting a Total Eclipse Festival with a three-day celestial celebration in 2024!

The Great Lakes Science Center and NASA Glenn Research Center will hold the Total Eclipse Festival on April 6 through April 8, 2024, at the North Coast Harbor in downtown Cleveland.

The festival will be held outside and will have fun activities for people of all ages. The festival will feature hands-on science activities, food vendors, entertainment and free eclipse-viewing glasses.

NASA experts will be at the festival, sharing ways NASA studies the sun and uses that information to understand its impact on Earth and throughout the solar system

NASA TV will be broadcasting live from the event as well.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies, and our area is right in the middle of it all.

There is actually a total solar eclipse roughly every 18 months or so somewhere on the planet. However, with more than 70% of the world covered in ocean and another 20% that’s uninhabited, most people never experience one.

It’s a safe wager that every person that is alive now will not be around for the next one to pass through our part of Ohio, which is due in about 375 years.

You can learn more information about the eclipse here. Learn more on how to watch and how the region is getting prepared here.