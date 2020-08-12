Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspending sports competition until January

*Watch the report above on Gov. DeWine providing an update on sports in Ohio.*

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced plans to suspend all sports competition until January 1, 20201 due to COVID-19.

“Our council of presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end, the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans made fall competition impossible,” said Dr. Richard Pappas of Davenport University, who is the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair for 2020-21. “Plans to provide fall teams with competition opportunities during the spring semester are a priority for the league. We look forward to getting our student-athletes back on campus so they can resume training, and our members remain devoted to providing a quality student-athlete experience despite these challenging circumstances.”

Officials said student-athletes will still have the chance to practice and take part in training programs in adherence to safety guidelines.

The winter and spring sports competition calendar will be announced at a later date.

Ashland University issued a statement on the decision. It reads in part:

“This is a heartbreaking announcement because it interrupts the dreams of our student-athletes who have worked hard to get ready for their respective seasons. It’s disappointing for our loyal fan base because it loses one of the things that brings it such joy. Dejection will hit our coaches and staff as well, these games are a big point of their lives,” said Al King, AU Director of Athletics. “However, health and safety sit at the top of our priority list and they always will. The correct call was made. We need to beat this opponent and look forward to the day when we can play again.”

Ashland University is in its final year of membership in the GLIAC, which also includes teams from Davenport, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Northwood, Purdue Northwest, Saginaw Valley State, Wayne State and Wisconsin-Parkside.

