CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for beer!

Thursday, the Great Lake Brewing Co. will tap into its first keg of beloved seasonal Christmas Ale.

The brewpub, located at 2516 Market Avenue, opens at 11 a.m. The first fresh keg of Christmas Ale is expected to be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers have said in the past it’s the company’s busiest day of the year. Last year, enthusiasts lined up as early as 7 a.m. and came from as far as Indianapolis.

Looking to get your hands on the seasonal flavor?

Christmas Ale will be available in packages and draft starting Oct. 16 in Ohio, and Oct. 23 in all other markets.

The fan-favorite was first brewed in 1992. It’s described as a “classic recipe featuring fresh ginger, cinnamon, and honey,” The company says, the seasonal beer has grown into a “top-performing beer for GLBC, despite being available in its 14 states for only ten weeks.”

Other seasonal offerings from Great Lakes Brewing Co. include the return of Christmas Ale’s barrel-aged version and the new holiday seasonal Cookie Exchange Milk Stout.