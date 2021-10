CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The elves are getting ready to help Santa tap the first fresh keg of Christmas Ale Thursday.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. with the first tap happening around 11:30.

The tradition happens every October but is taking place this year during the warmest October on record.

GLBC requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to attend.

