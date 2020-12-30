Great Lakes Brewing Company temporarily closes brewpub for winter season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Great Lakes Brewing Company has announced it will temporarily close the brewpub for the winter season.



According to a statement on their website, the brewpub will close Jan. 1. The gift shop will remain open starting Jan. 2 with special releases, cans, bottles, kegs and merchandise to-go.

The last day for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining at the brewpub will be Dec. 31 from noon to 10 p.m.

The statement went on to say: “When we reopen will depend on a number of factors, but the safety of our employee-owners and guests remains paramount. We’d like to thank everyone that has supported us during this challenging year, and hope you’ll continue to do so by visiting us at the gift shop.

We cannot wait to serve you again when warmer weather and brighter days return to Cleveland. We’ve got a lot of exciting new releases planned for 2021, so keep your head up, your mask on, and remember to keep your hands (and beer glass!) clean.”

To read the full announcement, click here.

