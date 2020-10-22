Great Lakes Brewing Company celebrates first pour of Christmas Ale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The calendar may say October but it’s time for a holiday favorite.

The annual Christmas Ale first pour tradition took place at Great Lakes Brewing Company Thursday morning.

Things looked a little different this year.

Instead of a crowd around the bar, folks who wanted to attend were asked to make reservations for patio seating.

You can also celebrate your own first pour, with the inaugural edition of Christmas Ale in a can.

Whether you prefer it in a can or bottle, packaged Christmas Ale will be available at the gift shop Friday and at distributors starting next week.

