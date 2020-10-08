‘Great experience’: Trio of brothers all starting as varsity players for local football team

COPLEY, Ohio (WJW) — A local high school football team is off to its best start in almost two decades. And on the team are three brothers, all starting varsity players.

For Copley senior slot back Darryl Pringle III, this season is special.

“Last time I was winning on a team was my freshman year. And this year I’m playing with my brothers, so it’s a great experience,” said Darryl.

Darryl is joined on the field by his brothers DeAirre, a sophomore defensive back, and Dorian, a freshman linebacker.

“It’s fun because he got my back, I got his back. Every time I do something wrong, he picks me up,” said Dorian.

And even more reason to celebrate. The team is 5-0.

“The last time that happened, I believe was 1999. I think that team was probably the best team in high school history,” said father, Darryl Pringle II.

Pringle says all three boys are varsity starters and all three boys are on the honor roll.

In fact, Dorian is a straight A student.

“They’ve been working so hard through the years. They started playing at seven years old. I’m so proud of them,” said Pringle.

Copley is off to its best start in over two decades and these three brothers are doing their part. And they say they have their dad to thank.

“He picks us up, he works us, he pushes us to the limit. I’m very happy to have a father like that,” said Dorian.

Copley’s next game is Friday against Aurora.

