It’s been 17 years since the Great Blackout of 2013: What do you remember?

(WJW) — August 14, 2003 started as a typical summer day.

But at around 4:10 p.m., when temperatures were hot and it was very humid, some 50 million people in Ohio, seven other states and part of Canada left in the dark.

Some people were without power for up to two days.

It was later identified that hundreds of different events were causing instability on the grid.

FirstEnergy Spokesman Mark Durbin previously said that included a computer software glitch that left operators unaware that heated transmission lines had come in contact with some trees in Eastlake.

