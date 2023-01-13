CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Great Big Home & Garden Show is returning to Cleveland in February!

The 2023 show will have more than 400 exhibits at the Cleveland IX Center from February 3 through February 12.

Eventgoers will find fresh ideas from hundreds of experts in kitchen and bath, landscaping, décor, flooring and more at the 10-day event.

Visitors can also enjoy the classic movie-themed Garden Showcase and experience the latest in home design trends.

“For 13 years the Great Big Home & Garden Show has been bringing the latest in home and garden trends to Northeast Ohio,” Show Manager Rosanna Hrabnicky said. “We anticipate having more than 100,000 visitors at this year’s show and can’t wait for them to get inspiration for their next home project and connect with exhibitors who can help make their vision a reality.”

Home improvement and landscaping experts making appearances include Joe Mazza, host of the HGTV series “Home Inspector Joe,” and Matt Fox, this year’s main stage emcee and co-host of the HGTV show, “Room by Room.”

Hero Days – Friday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 10.

Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 will be “Hero days” at the Great Big Home & Garden Show. Active and retired members of the military, as well as first responders, will get free admission to the show.

Schedule:

Feb. 3-4: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Feb. 5: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Feb. 6-9: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Feb. 10-11: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Feb. 12: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ticket Information:

$15 – Box office tickets

$13 – Online tickets greatbighomeandgarden.com

$11 – Seniors 65+ with ID (Monday-Thursday only)

$10 – Group Tickets (Minimum 20)

$5 – Children ages 6 to 12 years

For more information, head over to the Great Big Home & Garden Show website