Great Big Home and Garden Show returning to I-X Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Great Big Home and Garden Show will be back at the I-X Center in Cleveland Feb. 4 to Feb. 13.

This year’s show will feature more than 400 exhibits full of home remodeling ideas. Special guests include Ty Pennington from the shows “Trading Spaces” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

“It is the perfect opportunity to talk to hundreds of industry experts about your next home project under one roof,” said show manager Rosanna Hrabnicky.

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

(Photo courtesy: Great Big Home and Garden Show)

Visitors can check out modular homes, one-of-a-kind doghouses and staycation-themed gardens. They can also get garden tips and watch live demonstrations on the main stage.

Adult admission is $15 at the box office or $13 online . Children ages 6 to 12 are $5, and those 5 and under are free.