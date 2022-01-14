Great Big Home and Garden Show returning to I-X Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Great Big Home and Garden Show will be back at the I-X Center in Cleveland Feb. 4 to Feb. 13.
This year’s show will feature more than 400 exhibits full of home remodeling ideas. Special guests include Ty Pennington from the shows “Trading Spaces” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
“It is the perfect opportunity to talk to hundreds of industry experts about your next home project under one roof,” said show manager Rosanna Hrabnicky.
Visitors can check out modular homes, one-of-a-kind doghouses and staycation-themed gardens. They can also get garden tips and watch live demonstrations on the main stage.
Adult admission is $15 at the box office or $13
online. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5, and those 5 and under are free.