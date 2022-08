CLEVELAND (WJW) – You can once again see the iconic musical ‘Grease’ on the big screen.

The movie featuring the late Olivia Newton-John, alongside John Travolta, is returning to Cleveland Theaters.

Cleveland Cinemas will play the film at two locations on Saturday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 17.

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 16: The movie “Grease”, directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here at the drive-in (from left) Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny Zuko. Initial theatrical release of the film, June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 16: The movie “Grease”, directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here from left, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny Zuko singing ‘You’re the One That I Want.’ Initial theatrical release of the film, June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Newton-John died at age 73.

The Grammy award-winning had been open about her against breast cancer for years.

For details on showtimes and locations, click here.