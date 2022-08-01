CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is responding to the NFL’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 6-games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued the following statement:

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision. The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions. These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many. To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters.”

Deshaun Watson was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of massage therapists. Deshaun has settled 27 of the 28 lawsuits against him.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available 24/7/365 online or by calling/texting (216) 619-6192.