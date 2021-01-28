Grape-Nuts cereal experiencing nationwide shortage due to pandemic-related constraints

Post Grape-Nuts Joins USA Cycling as Official Sponsor. (PRNewsFoto/Post Foods, LLC)

(WJW) — If you’re looking for Grape-Nuts cereal at your local grocery store, you may have a hard time finding it on the shelves.

Due to pandemic-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand, Grape-Nuts is experiencing a nationwide shortage, according to FOX Business.

Grape-Nuts Brand Manager Kristin DeRock reportedly said the cereal is made using “a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated.”

She says that process has made it more difficult to shift production and meet the increased demand.

Post Holdings, owner of Grape-Nuts, does not plan to discontinue the product.

The company has apologized for any inconvenience shoppers may experience and is working to get the product fully back in-stores by spring.