CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday.

On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.

Tickets for children ages 2 to 11 are $14. Kids 2 years or younger get in free.

For visitors who need special accommodations, staff can adapt many programs to make them more accessible, according to the zoo’s website. Accessibility requests should be made no later than 72 hours before the program.

For more information, check out its website, email the zoo or call 216-661-6500.

This weekend, zoo-goers can meet with one of the zoo’s newest babies, a rhinoceros calf named Dalia, born July 9. Dalia is of the critically endangered Eastern black rhinoceros subspecies.

The the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival continues through Sept. 18. More than 1,000 illuminated lanterns are on display each week, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $19 each, or $57 for a pack of four.

Also happening this weekend are hour-long golf cart tours through the zoo’s African Savanna and Wilderness Trek and Australia areas and an educational program on animal stewardship. Both are also separately ticketed events.