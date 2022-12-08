ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Paul ‘Dick’ Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.

The Ashland landmark announced his passing on their Facebook page on Thursday, saying, “Grandpa and Grandma celebrated 73 years of marriage on Dec. 4, 2022. We’ve been blessed with their guidance and presence all these years. The Lord has a greater purpose and has called him home for Christmas.”

“Heaven gained a sweet smile, so say cheese and a prayer for our family,” the post went on to say.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, which was founded in 1978, will continue on, the post said.