CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing elderly woman and her young grandson who walked away Monday.

Carol Carrey, 75, and her 1-year-old grandson were last spotted leaving the McDonald’s on Euclid Avenue and Eddy Road.

Police said Carrey possibly suffers from dementia and other medical issues. The little boy was wearing all yellow, including a pair of dinosaur shoes.

A surveillance camera on the 1700 block of Urbana Road caught this photo of the two.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who may see the pair are asked to reach out to Cleveland police or call 911.