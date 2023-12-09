LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was taken into custody Saturday after her grandchild was shot, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were called to residence in Liberty Township (between Dayton and Cincinnati) just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene they found a 6-month-old baby in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to UC West Chester Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter, the child’s grandmother Mia Harris, was no longer at the home but she was found and taken into custody soon after.

Photo courtesy Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses told deputies Harris had shot at various family members at the residence before shooting the child.

Deputies said Harris is being charged with three counts of felonious assault but that those could change.

The infant is reportedly still in critical change.