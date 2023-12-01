(WJW) – A man was stopped at the airport going back home after a visit to his grandma when the TSA stopped him over a briefcase she had given him to open as a “surprise.”

Brett Gaffney shared the viral story on TikTik on Nov. 24 while still at the airport. He said his grandma had given him the briefcase as an early Christmas gift and he was not supposed to open it until he got home.

“I was like, What is in the briefcase? It’s super heavy.’ And she said, ‘Just wait till you get there.’ I was like, ‘Grandma, I’m going to the airport, like I need to know,”‘ he said.

When he was stopped by the TSA, he admitted that he did not know what was inside.

“So I go through security at the airport and the machine goes off, and it gets flagged as it’s going through the conveyor belt. The guy tells me what’s inside it. And I’m like, ‘Why did she…’” he said in the video.

He then shows that the briefcase holds an “old-timey” typewriter. On the screen, he captioned the video “Grandma’s trying to get me arrested.”

‘Who am I, Tom Hanks?’ he asked, referencing the actor’s typewriter collection. ‘Am I going to go to the park and write a whole book with a typewriter? I almost didn’t get in the airport because of this typewriter,” he said.

Eventually, Gaffney did pass security and made it into the airport. According to the caption of the video, “Airport Security said this is the second one they have seen today!”

He ended the video by saying, “Catch me in the park writing my memoir.”

Since the viral video, Gaffney has provided updates on TikTok of him learning to use the typewriter and getting the right supplies to make it work properly