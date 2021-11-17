Grandma sends Thanksgiving text invite to wrong teen; now they’re ‘all set for year 6’

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WJW) — What began as a wrong text from an Arizona grandmother to a 17-year-old stranger has become a relationship going strong for nearly six years.

Back in November 2016, Wanda Dench thought she was texting her grandson an invite to Thanksgiving dinner. But the text went to a 17-year-old she didn’t know instead.

Jamal Hinton was sitting in class when he got the message. After texting her back and clearing up the fact he was not her grandson, she still told him she’d save him a plate.

“That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone!” she told him.

He showed up. Year after year, they celebrated the holiday together.

Fast forward six years later.

Hinton on Sunday tweeted an update: “We are all set for year 6!”

Included in the tweet was a photo of Hinton, his girlfriend, Dench and her husband, Lonnie, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020.