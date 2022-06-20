TROUP COUNTY, Georgia (WJW/WRBL) – A woman who tried to save her teenage granddaughter from drowning in Georgia died a week after the attempted rescue.

Sergeant Stewart Smith said Stephanie Walker, age 49, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Walker had been in ICU since the tragic incident and never recovered, according to Smith.

On June 11, 2022, Walker’s granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, panicked while swimming at West Point Lake. Her grandmother, Stephanie, went in after her.

Searchers eventually found the teen’s body and recovered Walker. Walker was unresponsive.

“It’s a huge tragic situation. Unfortunately in West Point Lake, we do have drownings here obviously and it is a huge tragedy. Unfortunately, there was not a witness that saw it,” said Sgt. Smith.

Rodrikeus Prather, Stephanie’s son, organized a fundraiser for funeral expenses.

“’My mom Stephanie Walker, a hero, jumped in the lake trying to save my niece. Unfortunately, my mom has passed away this morning while fighting on life support and she is at peace, we ask that you keep us in prayer as we go through this tragic moment.”

