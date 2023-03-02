[Watch previous coverage in the player above of Ohio’s new constitutional carry law, which took effect in 2022.]

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range is set to open on Wednesday, April 5, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The supervised rifle and pistol range at 6693 Hoffman Norton Road in Bristolville, Trumbull County, offers 60 benches, half of which are under shelter, and shooting distances of 25, 50 and 100 yards. It’ll be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on state holidays. The shotgun range is an unsupervised hand trap range and will be open from sunrise to sunset daily.

Visitors should bring their own targets.

Shooters ages 18 and older must buy either a one-day shooting range permit for $5, a one-year permit for $24 or an annual range permit and hunting license combination for $29.12. They can be bought at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at WildOhio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. They aren’t available for purchase at the range.

Visitors ages 17 and younger don’t need to buy a permit but they must be accompanied by a permitted adult age 18 or older.

Here’s a list of range rules. For additional questions, call 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).