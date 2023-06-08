LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Get ready to splish and splash at the city of Lakewood’s grand re-opening of Foster Pool.

The longstanding popular and busy pool underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and updates starting last year.

Foster Pool is located in Lakewood Park facing Lake Erie.

A grand opening, and ribbon cutting were held Thursday at the pool, followed by the first swimmers of the season according to city officials.

The rebuilt Foster Pool offers improved accessibility and a new splash pad.

Foster Pool is open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.