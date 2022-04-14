CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted two men caught on camera abducting a young woman to be used for human trafficking.

Surveillance video shows the 22-year-old woman at the West 98th Street RTA station around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 when a man approaches her.

Investigators say he then assaulted her and dragged her to a nearby car where an accomplice was waiting and they took off.

Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Megan Helton says it appears the men may have been planning the abduction.

“My understanding is that they had met previously a couple of days or the day before this occurred,” said Helton.

Fortunately a good Samaritan saw the attack and called Cleveland Police who, with the help of the Greater Cleveland RTA, were able to quickly identify and apprehend the suspects.

The young victim was also able to somehow escape, especially after learning what the men might have been planning.

“There are indications at this point that, yes, there was an element of human trafficking going on. That was one of the purposes to get this woman in the vehicle with them,” said Helton.

Sean Simpkins, 39, is charged with six counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of abduction and one count of trafficking, among other charges.

David McCord, 43, faces four counts of kidnapping and one count each of abduction, trafficking and attempting compelling prostitution, among other charges.

Both men are set to be arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information about the men or other potential victims to call the Human Trafficking Task Force at 216-443-6085.