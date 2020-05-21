Grand jury indicts mother of Tennessee toddler, Evelyn Boswell, on 11 counts of false reports

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — A Tennessee mother has been indicted on eleven counts of false reports during a missing persons investigation for her 15-month-old daughter.

Megan Boswell, 18, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.

Boswell’s charges are listed as class D felonies. If convicted, she faces two to four years per charge.

Boswell was accused of making false statements between February 18 and February 23 while detectives were searching for her daughter, Evelyn Boswell.

“During the investigation, we determined that some of the statements Megan Boswell provided to us were false,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in March. “Many of the false statements that Megan made delayed our investigation and also impeded our investigation on trying to find Evelyn.”

The sheriff said the mother’s story would change “every time” she spoke to police.

Evelyn had been missing since December, although authorities weren’t alerted about her disappearance until February. An Amber Alert had been issued for the child.

The infant’s body was found on March 6 on a family property in Blountville. Authorities say the investigation into her death is still ongoing.

Two weeks ago the sheriff’s office told our sister station WJHL that “a person of interest” was being investigated in relation to Evelyn’s death. Watch the video above for more information on the investigation.

Meanwhile, Megan Boswell is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 19.

Continuing coverage, here.