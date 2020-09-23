Grand jury decision on whether officers will be charged in Breonna Taylor’s death to be announced this afternoon

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.

An announcement says the report will be presented Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports the attorney general will announce the decision at 1:30 p.m.

Monday police said that they had canceled vacations and were setting up barricades in preparation for the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers.

A state of emergency had been declared.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot eight times on March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

Federal officials have closed the federal courthouse and other federal buildings for the week.