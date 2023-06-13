[Editor’s Note: the video above is a highlight of Juneteenth celebrations that took place around NE Ohio last year.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Kid Capri will headline Cleveland’s Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

The two-day celebration of African American arts and culture is a free, family-friendly, and citywide festival. Events will take place Friday, June 16th, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Mall C in Downtown Cleveland.

Organizers say the performance by Kid Capri is set for Friday, June 16, at 8:30 p.m.

The weekend line-up also includes:

BLOCK PARTY, TRUNK SHOW, AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY on Friday night:

Trunk Show, games, and concessions – 6:00 p.m.

Kid Capri – 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks – 10:00 p.m.

URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER CLEVELAND COMMUNITY STAGE SHOWCASES from local performing arts groups on Saturday:

Karamu Arts Academy – 11:00 a.m.

The Sparrow’s Fortune – 11:00 a.m.

216 Stix + Scream Team – 12:30 p.m.

Raven Rae – 12:30 p.m.

Siaara Freeman with Nemiah Spencer – 2:00 p.m.

The Unit eXperience Project – 3:30 p.m.

MAINSTAGE PERFORMANCES, interviews, and guests on Saturday:

Morning Music: DJ Lily Jade – 10:00 a.m.

Morning Fitness: 216 Cardio Hip Hop, Sha’Ran Marshall – 10:30 a.m.

History of Juneteenth – Greetings from Congresswomen Shontel Brown and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin – 1:00 p.m.

The Word Church Gospel Choir – 1:30 p.m.

Djapo Cultural Arts Institute – 2:30 p.m.

Fireside Chat – Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins and Dr. Airica Steed 3:00 p.m.

Festival Finale: Karamu House Ensemble with Greetings from Tony Sias President & CEO and Michael Jeans Chair, Karamu House – 5:00 PM to 6:00 p.m.

POP-UP/MOBILE EXPERIENCES on Saturday:

#VoicesofCLE Live Artist Painting from Stina Aleah and Jerome White

Bumper Cars and Roller skating

Outdoor Games

Mini Golf

Community Mural

More details can be found, here.