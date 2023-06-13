[Editor’s Note: the video above is a highlight of Juneteenth celebrations that took place around NE Ohio last year.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Kid Capri will headline Cleveland’s Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

The two-day celebration of African American arts and culture is a free, family-friendly, and citywide festival. Events will take place Friday, June 16th, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Mall C in Downtown Cleveland.

Organizers say the performance by Kid Capri is set for Friday, June 16, at 8:30 p.m.

The weekend line-up also includes:

BLOCK PARTY, TRUNK SHOW, AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY on Friday night: 

  • Trunk Show, games, and concessions – 6:00 p.m. 
  • Kid Capri – 8:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks – 10:00 p.m. 

URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER CLEVELAND COMMUNITY STAGE SHOWCASES from local performing arts groups on Saturday: 

  • Karamu Arts Academy – 11:00 a.m. 
  • The Sparrow’s Fortune – 11:00 a.m.
  • 216 Stix + Scream Team – 12:30 p.m. 
  • Raven Rae – 12:30 p.m. 
  • Siaara Freeman with Nemiah Spencer – 2:00 p.m. 
  • The Unit eXperience Project – 3:30 p.m. 

MAINSTAGE PERFORMANCES, interviews, and guests on Saturday: 

  • Morning Music: DJ Lily Jade – 10:00 a.m.
  • Morning Fitness: 216 Cardio Hip Hop, Sha’Ran Marshall – 10:30 a.m. 
  • History of Juneteenth – Greetings from Congresswomen Shontel Brown and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin – 1:00 p.m. 
  • The Word Church Gospel Choir – 1:30 p.m. 
  • Djapo Cultural Arts Institute – 2:30 p.m. 
  • Fireside Chat – Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins and Dr. Airica Steed 3:00 p.m. 
  • Festival Finale: Karamu House Ensemble with Greetings from Tony Sias President & CEO and Michael Jeans Chair, Karamu House – 5:00 PM to 6:00 p.m. 

POP-UP/MOBILE EXPERIENCES on Saturday: 

  • #VoicesofCLE Live Artist Painting from Stina Aleah and Jerome White 
  • Bumper Cars and Roller skating 
  • Outdoor Games 
  • Mini Golf 
  • Community Mural 

More details can be found, here.