Grammar police! Local teacher assigns students to correct errors in OBJ’s recent letter to fans

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) laughs during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Beckham, who skipped Cleveland’s program last spring after being acquired from the Giants, has been a “model guy” during the team’s virtual program. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Remember asking yourself while sitting at your desk in middle school, “Will I ever need to know this when I’m an adult?”

A Solon Middle School teacher got creative this week with an assignment that, hopefully, her students will remember in years to come.

A recent letter from former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about his release from the team got her attention, so she used it to drive home a point. The importance of using proper grammar sticks with them – no matter what career field her students will find themselves.

Read her grammar corrections below:

Last week, following two weeks of intense drama — which led him to part ways with the Browns and to finally sign with the Los Angeles Rams Thursday — the football star broke his silence to the fans of his former team with the handwritten letter.

In the letter, he thanks Cleveland’s Dawg Pound for embracing him and said he’s forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever.