LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – In a joint effort to combat food insecurity and support the local community, the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank have partnered to organize a drive-thru food pantry event.

Taking place Saturday, October 14, at the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church located on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst, the food pantry will operate from 10:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

The event aims to provide individuals and families in need with free and fresh produce.

To participate in the drive-thru food pantry, attendees are required to present a valid identification card (I-D) for verification purposes. Furthermore, organizers request that your trunk is empty if you are driving through.

You may even see FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson, who is also pastor at Grace Tabernacle.