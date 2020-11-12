Grace period to renew expired driver’s license in Ohio ending soon

When the pandemic hit in March, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended the expiration for licenses and vehicle registrations, but drivers are running out of time

(WKBN) – If you have an expired Ohio driver’s license, you have until the end of the month to get it renewed.

Your grace period ends December 1.

When the pandemic hit in March, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended the expiration for licenses and vehicle registrations until the end of November.

The Ohio Dept. of Health website states, “If a customer’s license, ID card, or vehicle registration (including plates and stickers) expired on or after March 9, 2020, the expiration date has been automatically extended until 90 days after Ohio’s state of emergency ends or December 1, 2020, whichever comes first.”

You can renew your vehicle registration online but you need to go to a license bureau to renew your license.

