Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- Bring your umbrella before you leave this morning. We are starting out the work week with mild temps, but will quickly change starting later this afternoon.

The highs today will be 45-50 degrees. Scattered showers are expected to develop after lunch. Widespread rain will move in Monday night and will be on and off Tuesday.

The rain will change to snow starting Wednesday.

**More on the forecast here**