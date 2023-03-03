Editor’s Note: The video above is about the fish population in East Palestine.

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is getting ready to release 84,000 rainbow trout across the state.

The trout will be placed into 88 lakes and ponds beginning Thursday, March 16.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are coldwater species and are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas and where they are likely to be caught within two weeks of release. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring.

Check out the complete list of release dates from ODNR.

Location Name County District Release Date ADAMS LAKE Adams 5 3/16/2023 BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #4 Belmont 4 3/16/2023 LAMPING HOMESTEAD LAKE Monroe 4 3/16/2023 ST. CLAIRSVILLE RESERVOIR Belmont 4 3/16/2023 BLUE LIMESTONE PARK Delaware 1 3/17/2023 CALDWELL LAKE Ross 4 3/17/2023 MT. GILEAD LAKE Morrow 1 3/17/2023 QUARRY PARK Marion 1 3/17/2023 RIO GRANDE RESERVOIR Gallia 4 3/17/2023 BUCKEYE PARK LAKE Washington 4 3/22/2023 FOUNDATION PARK Knox 1 3/22/2023 HERITAGE PARK Franklin 1 3/22/2023 JESSE OWENS WA POND MB165 Morgan 4 3/22/2023 PETROS LAKE Stark 3 3/23/2023 RUSH RUN LAKE Preble 5 3/23/2023 SHADOW LAKE Cuyahoga 3 3/23/2023 DELAWARE STATE PARK POND Delaware 1 3/24/2023 FOREST HILL POND Cuyahoga 3 3/24/2023 PAINESVILLE RECREATION PARK POND Lake 3 3/24/2023 VETERAN’S PARK POND Lake 3 3/24/2023 COWAN LAKE YOUTH POND** Clinton 5 3/25/2023 BRUSHWOOD LAKE Summit 3 3/29/2023 WESTLAKE RECREATION CENTER POND Cuyahoga 3 3/29/2023 CLARK LAKE Clark 5 3/30/2023 DARKE WA POND W4F3 Darke 5 3/30/2023 ROCKY FORK STATE PARK SOUTH BEACH POND Highland 5 3/30/2023 FRANKLIN PARK POND Franklin 1 3/31/2023 LINDEN PARK POND Franklin 1 3/31/2023 PENROD LAKE Athens 4 3/31/2023 WESTGATE PARK POND Franklin 1 3/31/2023 WHETSTONE PARK POND Franklin 1 3/31/2023 PIKE LAKE** Pike 4 4/3/2023 SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR Lucas 2 4/4/2023 BLUE HERON PRESERVE POND Geauga 3 4/5/2023 BLUE ROCK LAKE Muskingum 4 4/5/2023 MUNROE FALLS LAKE Summit 3 4/5/2023 TECUMSEH LAKE Perry 4 4/5/2023 CENCI PARK LAKE Fairfield 1 4/6/2023 JEFFERSON LAKE Jefferson 3 4/6/2023 LAMBERJACK LAKE Seneca 2 4/6/2023 ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE Lorain 3 4/6/2023 ANTRIM LAKE Franklin 1 4/7/2023 MONUMENT PARK POND Stark 3 4/7/2023 ROSE LAKE** Hocking 4 4/7/2023 STADIUM PARK POND Stark 3 4/7/2023 CRYSTAL LAKE** Preble 5 4/8/2023 CAESAR CREEK YOUTH POND** Warren 5 4/9/2023 GOODALE PARK POND Franklin 1 4/10/2023 SCHILLER PARK POND Franklin 1 4/10/2023 SCHOONOVER LAKE Allen 2 4/10/2023 BEARTOWN LAKE (LOWER) Geauga 3 4/11/2023 MILL CREEK LAKE Mahoning 3 4/11/2023 DAVIS LAKE Auglaize 5 4/12/2023 KRUMM PARK POND Franklin 1 4/12/2023 PERRY COUNTY GUN CLUB LAKE Perry 4 4/12/2023 SILVER CREEK LAKE Summit 3 4/12/2023 TAWAWA LAKE Shelby 5 4/12/2023 SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND Montgomery 5 4/13/2023 WALKER ROAD POND Lorain 3 4/13/2023 LITTLE TURTLE POND Summit 3 4/14/2023 MALLARD LAKE** Lucas 2 4/15/2023 MIRROR LAKE** Licking 1 4/15/2023 MOUNTS PARK POND** Warren 5 4/15/2023 PEARSON METROPARK PONDS** Lucas 2 4/15/2023 WILLSHIRE QUARRY** Van Wert 2 4/15/2023 YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE** Ross 4 4/15/2023 ENGLEWOOD NORTH PARK POND Montgomery 5 4/19/2023 JACKSON PARK LAKE Guernsey 4 4/19/2023 Taylorsville Poplar Creek Pond Montgomery 5 4/19/2023 DEER RUN-SYMMES TOWNSHIP POND Hamilton 5 4/20/2023 HOME OF THE BRAVE PARK POND Hamilton 5 4/20/2023 FRANKLIN PARK POND Franklin 1 4/21/2023 MALABAR FARM SP INN POND** Richland 2 4/21/2023 WESTGATE PARK POND Franklin 1 4/21/2023 WHETSTONE PARK POND Franklin 1 4/21/2023 EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND** Ottawa 2 4/22/2023 LINDEN PARK POND** Franklin 1 4/22/2023 MAUMEE BAY STATE PARK NATURE CENTER POND** Lucas 2 4/22/2023 ROOSEVELT LAKE** Scioto 4 4/22/2023 TURKEY CREEK LAKE** Scioto 4 4/22/2023 TUSCORA PARK POND Tuscarawas 3 4/27/2023 OHIO CANAL LOCK #4 Stark 3 4/28/2023 CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS** Crawford 2 4/29/2023 OLANDER LAKE** Lucas 2 4/29/2023 SLEEPY HOLLOW PARK POND** Lucas 2 4/29/2023 ASHLEY UPGROUND RESERVOIR** Delaware 1 5/5/2023 SUNBURY UPGROUND RESERVOIR #1 Delaware 1 5/5/2023 EYMAN PARK** Fayette 1 5/6/2023 GIERTZ LAKE** Hancock 2 5/6/2023 OHIO / ERIE CANAL Cuyahoga 3 5/19/2023

You can check on any schedule changes at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

Where to fish



Here’s a list of popular fishing locations:



Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond

Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond

Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake, and Yoctangee Park Lake

Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake, and Sycamore State Park Pond



Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.



Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support the operation of the Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries.