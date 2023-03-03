Editor’s Note: The video above is about the fish population in East Palestine.

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is getting ready to release 84,000 rainbow trout across the state.

The trout will be placed into 88 lakes and ponds beginning Thursday, March 16.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are coldwater species and are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas and where they are likely to be caught within two weeks of release. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring.

Check out the complete list of release dates from ODNR.

 Location Name County District Release Date
ADAMS LAKEAdams53/16/2023
BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #4Belmont43/16/2023
LAMPING HOMESTEAD LAKEMonroe43/16/2023
ST. CLAIRSVILLE RESERVOIRBelmont43/16/2023
BLUE LIMESTONE PARKDelaware13/17/2023
CALDWELL LAKERoss43/17/2023
MT. GILEAD LAKEMorrow13/17/2023
QUARRY PARKMarion13/17/2023
RIO GRANDE RESERVOIRGallia43/17/2023
BUCKEYE PARK LAKEWashington43/22/2023
FOUNDATION PARKKnox13/22/2023
HERITAGE PARKFranklin13/22/2023
JESSE OWENS WA POND MB165Morgan43/22/2023
PETROS LAKEStark33/23/2023
RUSH RUN LAKEPreble53/23/2023
SHADOW LAKECuyahoga33/23/2023
DELAWARE STATE PARK PONDDelaware13/24/2023
FOREST HILL PONDCuyahoga33/24/2023
PAINESVILLE RECREATION PARK PONDLake33/24/2023
VETERAN’S PARK PONDLake33/24/2023
COWAN LAKE YOUTH POND**Clinton53/25/2023
BRUSHWOOD LAKESummit33/29/2023
WESTLAKE RECREATION CENTER PONDCuyahoga33/29/2023
CLARK LAKEClark53/30/2023
DARKE WA POND W4F3Darke53/30/2023
ROCKY FORK STATE PARK SOUTH BEACH PONDHighland53/30/2023
FRANKLIN PARK PONDFranklin13/31/2023
LINDEN PARK PONDFranklin13/31/2023
PENROD LAKEAthens43/31/2023
WESTGATE PARK PONDFranklin13/31/2023
WHETSTONE PARK PONDFranklin13/31/2023
PIKE LAKE**Pike44/3/2023
SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIRLucas24/4/2023
BLUE HERON PRESERVE PONDGeauga34/5/2023
BLUE ROCK LAKEMuskingum44/5/2023
MUNROE FALLS LAKESummit34/5/2023
TECUMSEH LAKEPerry44/5/2023
CENCI PARK LAKEFairfield14/6/2023
JEFFERSON LAKEJefferson34/6/2023
LAMBERJACK LAKESeneca24/6/2023
ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKELorain34/6/2023
ANTRIM LAKEFranklin14/7/2023
MONUMENT PARK PONDStark34/7/2023
ROSE LAKE**Hocking44/7/2023
STADIUM PARK PONDStark34/7/2023
CRYSTAL LAKE**Preble54/8/2023
CAESAR CREEK YOUTH POND**Warren54/9/2023
GOODALE PARK PONDFranklin14/10/2023
SCHILLER PARK PONDFranklin14/10/2023
SCHOONOVER LAKEAllen24/10/2023
BEARTOWN LAKE (LOWER)Geauga34/11/2023
MILL CREEK LAKEMahoning34/11/2023
DAVIS LAKEAuglaize54/12/2023
KRUMM PARK PONDFranklin14/12/2023
PERRY COUNTY GUN CLUB LAKEPerry44/12/2023
SILVER CREEK LAKESummit34/12/2023
TAWAWA LAKEShelby54/12/2023
SYCAMORE STATE PARK PONDMontgomery54/13/2023
WALKER ROAD PONDLorain34/13/2023
LITTLE TURTLE PONDSummit34/14/2023
MALLARD LAKE**Lucas24/15/2023
MIRROR LAKE**Licking14/15/2023
MOUNTS PARK POND**Warren54/15/2023
PEARSON METROPARK PONDS**Lucas24/15/2023
WILLSHIRE QUARRY**Van Wert24/15/2023
YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE**Ross44/15/2023
ENGLEWOOD NORTH PARK PONDMontgomery54/19/2023
JACKSON PARK LAKEGuernsey44/19/2023
Taylorsville Poplar Creek PondMontgomery54/19/2023
DEER RUN-SYMMES TOWNSHIP PONDHamilton54/20/2023
HOME OF THE BRAVE PARK PONDHamilton54/20/2023
FRANKLIN PARK PONDFranklin14/21/2023
MALABAR FARM SP INN POND**Richland24/21/2023
WESTGATE PARK PONDFranklin14/21/2023
WHETSTONE PARK PONDFranklin14/21/2023
EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND**Ottawa24/22/2023
LINDEN PARK POND**Franklin14/22/2023
MAUMEE BAY STATE PARK NATURE CENTER POND**Lucas24/22/2023
ROOSEVELT LAKE**Scioto44/22/2023
TURKEY CREEK LAKE**Scioto44/22/2023
TUSCORA PARK PONDTuscarawas34/27/2023
OHIO CANAL LOCK #4Stark34/28/2023
CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS**Crawford24/29/2023
OLANDER LAKE**Lucas24/29/2023
SLEEPY HOLLOW PARK POND**Lucas24/29/2023
ASHLEY UPGROUND RESERVOIR**Delaware15/5/2023
SUNBURY UPGROUND RESERVOIR #1Delaware15/5/2023
EYMAN PARK**Fayette15/6/2023
GIERTZ LAKE**Hancock25/6/2023
OHIO / ERIE CANALCuyahoga35/19/2023

You can check on any schedule changes at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

Where to fish

Here’s a list of popular fishing locations:

Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond

Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond 

Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake, and Yoctangee Park Lake 

Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake, and Sycamore State Park Pond 

Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents. 
 
Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support the operation of the Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries.