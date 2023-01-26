Related video: Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort opens for the season

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been a mild winter so far, but there’s still plenty of time for cold and snow before spring comes along.

That doesn’t mean you need to stay cooped up inside your home, though. There are plenty of activities for you and the whole family across Northeast Ohio this winter.

Ice skating

Ice skating is a wintertime staple for many, and you don’t have to look far to find an outdoor rink right here in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink, located in Public Square of downtown Cleveland, is open on select days through Feb. 20.

Tickets are $12 per person or $100 for a 10 pack. The rink also offers free skating lessons for kids on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crocker Park Rink

The ice skating rink, presented by the Cleveland Monsters, is located in Union Square of Crocker Park in Westlake. It’s open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 19, as well as Monday, Feb. 20 for the last day of the season.

Tickets are $12 per person, including skates.

Cuyahoga Falls Ice Skating Rink

The ice skating rink, located at the plaza by the Downtown Pavilion and Amphitheater at 2085 Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

Admission is free, but there’s a $5 skate rental if you need a pair.

Halloran Skating Rink

The Halloran Skating Rink, located in Halloran Park on W. 117th Street in Cleveland, is open for ice skating daily during the winter months. Certain times are set aside for school groups and youth hockey, though, so check out the schedule here.

Admission is free and skate rental at the rink is $1.

Rink at Wade Oval

The Rink at Wade Oval, located on Wade Oval Drive in University Circle, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26.

General admission is $2 (plus $3 for skate rental) and student admission is $1 (plus $2 for skate rental).

Visitors can bring their own skates or rent them onsite. There is also a concession stand that features seasonal treats, like hot cocoa, coffee and snacks.

The rink also offers free ice skating lessons at noon on Saturdays.

Skiing

After getting a somewhat late start this season, Northeast Ohio’s ski resorts are open and ready for you to take on the slopes.

Alpine Valley Ohio

Alpine Valley Ohio, located at 10620 Mayfield Road in Chesterland, is open daily, weather permitting, through the winter months. Check out the trail map here.

Prices vary for winter lift tickets, night lift tickets and special packages at the resort. Read more here.

Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort

Boston Mills and Brandywine, sister ski resorts owned by Vail Resorts, are made up of 88 skiable acres with 16 lifts, 18 trails and three terrain parks.

Boston Mills, located at 7100 Riverview Road in Peninsula, is open daily, weather permitting, through the winter months. Check out the trail map here.

Brandywine, located in Sagamore Hills, about two miles from its sister resort, is also open daily, weather permitting, through the winter months. Check out the trail map here.

They also offer lodging and dining options.

Prices vary for winter lift tickets, night lift tickets and special packages at the resort. Read more here.

Sled riding

Thinking about taking the family sled riding this winter? Once covered in snow, there are some great hills to check out in the Cleveland Metroparks’ reservations across Northeast Ohio.

The Metroparks asks all guests to use sledding hills with caution and the right equipment.

Big Creek Reservation

Engle Road Sled Riding Hill, located off Engle Road between Bagley and Fowles roads, is a great spot for beginners, the Metroparks say.

Memphis Sledding Hill, located at the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Tiedman Road, is a better option for more experienced riders, the Metroparks say.

Euclid Creek Reservation

Sledding is available at the Kelley Picnic Area, located off Euclid Creek Parkway, off the Green Road entrance of Euclid Creek Reservation.

Hinckley Reservation

The Sleepy Hollow Sledding Area, located at the driving range and #10 tee of Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, is suited for young kids and families.

A sledding hill, located off State Road, south of Bellus Road in Hinckley Township, is a long and steep one and suited for more experienced riders.

Mill Stream Run Reservation

Sledding is available in the Paw Paw Picnic Area, off of Valley Parkway in Mill Streak Run Reservation. This hill is suited best for younger riders and families.

North Chagrin Reservation

Sledding is available at the Old River Farm Reserved Picnic Area, which located off Chagrin River Road in North Chagrin Reservation. It’s south of Chardon Road/Route 6 in Willoughby Hills. The Metroparks describe it as a spacious and family-friendly hill.

Rocky River Reservation

Barrett Sledding Hill, located a quarter mile north of the Valley Parkway and Barrett Road intersection, offers a 200-foot slope.

The Sledding Area at Mastick Woods Golf Course, located at Tee #9 on the golf course, is a gentle slope suitable for young kids and families. The area will close on March 1.

The Sledding Area at Big Met Golf Course, located at Tee #11 on the golf course, is a gentle slope suitable for young kids and families. There are also fireplaces nearby to warm up. The area will close on March 1.

South Chagrin Reservation

Coasting Hill can be found just south of Solon Road. There’s no lighting at the hill, the Metroparks advises.

Miles Road Sledding Hill is located at the corner of Chagrin River Road and Sulphur Springs Drive. There’s no lighting at the hill, the Metroparks advises.

Tobogganing

Are you looking for something a little more extreme than just sled riding? You can always look for winter thrills on the 700-foot twin toboggan chutes in Strongsville.

The Strongsville Toboggan Chutes, located at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend of February, weather permitting.

You must be 42″ or taller to ride and everyone has to wear gloves or mittens that cover their fingertips.

Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for kids 11 and younger.

You must make a reservation to use the toboggan chutes. Learn more at the Cleveland Metroparks’ website.

Hiking

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean that you have to get on the treadmill for some exercise. If you’re bundled up for the weather, there are plenty of trails for hiking, biking and snowshoeing in the area.

Lake Metroparks

Lake Metroparks’ more than 60 miles of trails are open every day of the year. That includes a 4.8-mile bike trail.

But according to its website, the fan-favorite winter hikes include Cardinal Loop Trail at Veterans Park, Riverwood Trail at Chagrin River Park, Carriage Lane Trail at Pete’s Pond Preserve, All Peoples Trail at Lakeshore Reservation and Gully Brook Valley Trail at Gully Brook Park.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a nighttime wintry walk, the trail lights will be turned on nightly on the Arbor Lane Loop Trail in Chapin Forest Reservation.

Learn more about the trails here.

Looking to do some snowshoeing? Penitentiary Glen Reservation and Chapin Forest Reservation offer rentals and marked routes to take. Learn more here.

Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland Metroparks has hundreds of miles of hiking trails across its reservations, leading to spots like Squire’s Castle in North Chagrin Reservation or looking out onto Lake Erie from the loop at Edgewater Park. The trails are open daily. A full breakdown of the hiking trails can be found here.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks website, snowshoeing is allowed on hiking, bridle and all-purpose trails that haven’t been plowed. If there’s at least four inches of snow, snowshoeing is also permitted on the fairways and rough areas of Big Met, Little Met, Shawnee Hills, Seneca, Mastick Woods and Sleepy Hollow golf courses.

Need to rent snowshoes? Try calling Big Met Golf Course (440-331-1070), Hinckley Lake Boathouse and Store (330-278-2160) or North Chagrin Nature Center (440-473-3370).

Igloo dining

It might be in the heart of winter, but you can still enjoy the pleasures of patio seating. Several Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars and wineries allow guests to rent out heated igloos with their friends or family.

You can check out FOX 8’s full breakdown of igloo rentals and prices around the Cleveland area right here.

Visiting festivals and craft shows

Are you an avid festival-goer? You don’t have to wait until the weather warms up. Several winter festivals and craft shows are coming up right here in Northeast Ohio.

Crocker Park Ice Festival — Jan. 28-29

The Crocker Park Ice Festival welcomes guests to enjoy a massive ice display, live ice sculptures, live music, vendors and more in the heart of Crocker Park. Festival activities go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29.

Winter Craft and Vendor Show — Jan. 28

The Winter Craft and Vendor Show in North Ridgeville will offer goods from local vendors, like woodwork, baked goods, candles, home décor and more. The show is being held at the 8820 Event Center on Jan. 28.

Cleveland Winter Beerfest — Feb. 10

The Cleveland Winter Beerfest offers guests a chance to sample more than 150 local and craft beers. The festival is being held at Huntington Convention Center on Feb. 10 and 11. Get your tickets right here.

Brite Winter — Feb. 25

Brite Winter invites everyone to the West Bank of the Flats for an evening celebrating music and the arts. Activities kick off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25. General admission tickets are $10. Learn more or pick up your tickets here.