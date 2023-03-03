(WJW) – A quiet start with a soggy finish today. Steady to heavy rain will move in late morning and afternoon, and could lead to some localized flooding problems.

A FLOOD WATCH will kick in for some at 11 a.m. and last into the late hours of Friday night.

No problems for the early morning commute as we will remain dry and cloudy.

Once the rain moves in, it could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day as high as 45 MPH, and temperatures in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon could spike to 50 briefly in the evening.

There’s a chance of a wintry mix as it exits, otherwise a few light snow showers and flurries around early Saturday. With little to no accumulation expected.

No significant snow for us. The bullseye is from Chicago to Detroit.

But, the long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.