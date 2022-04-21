CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s that time of year again — anglers are picking up their fishing poles and tackle boxes and making their way to lakes and ponds across Northeast Ohio.

With so many fishing holes to choose from, it may be hard to pick the best spot for what you’re looking for.

Luckily, there are lots of recommendations on where to drop your line for different types of fish.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, residents make over 509,000 trips to fish in the parks every year. The district has 14 major fishing areas. Here are just a few Cleveland fishing spots and species that you can catch there:

— Hinckley Lake, Hinckley Reservation: This is the best largemouth bass spot in the Cleveland Metroparks.

— Judge’s Lake, Hinckley Reservation: Largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, bullhead catfish and rainbow trout.

— Lake Erie, Huntington Reservation: Yellow perch, white perch, white bass, channel catfish, bullheads, freshwater drum, walleye and steelhead.

— Ledge Lake, Hinckley Reservation: Largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, rainbow trout and channel catfish.

— Ranger Lake, Mill Stream Run Reservation: Largemouth bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, crappie and rainbow trout.

— Ohio & Erie Canal: Bass, bluegill, crappie, channel catfish and rainbow trout

— Rocky River East Branch, Mill Stream Run Reservation: Carp, suckers, bullhead, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, sunfish and rainbow trout.

— Rocky River, Main Channel, Rocky River Reservation: Carp, bullhead, white bass, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Other fish species that may appear include salmon, northern pike, walleye, sheepshead and yellow perch.

— Oxbow Lagoon, Rocky River Reservation: Largemouth bass, pumpkinseed sunfish, white crappie and brown bullhead.

— Shadow Lake, South Chagrin Reservation: Largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish.

— Wallace Lake, Mill Stream Run Reservation: Largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie, brown bullhead, carp, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Other spots in NE Ohio

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says there are 25 different species at inland lakes and reservoirs, Lake Erie, the Ohio River and other public waterways. Three popular species that are most abundant are largemouth bass, saugeye and crappie.

Largemouth Bass

ODNR says largemouth bass is one of the most popular sport fish pursued at inland Ohio lakes and reservoirs. They like frogs, crayfish, large insects and other fish, so lures that mimic that prey are good choices, ODNR says. It also suggests using minnows or worms under a bobber near submerged vegetation.

Top spots in NE Ohio:

— Portage Lakes

— Mosquito Lake

— Clear Fork Lake

— Upper Sandusky Reservoir

— Wellington Reservoir

— Mogadore Reservoir

Saugeye

ODNR says saugeye are stocked in more than 60 lakes and reservoirs in Ohio. They are caught all year long and are a favorite among Ohio anglers.

One top spot for saugeye in NE Ohio is Charles Mill Reservoir in Richland and Ashland counties. Other top Ohio spots for saugeye include:

— Indian Lake

— Buckeye Lake

— Alum Creek Lake

— Salt Fort Lake

— Caesar Creek

— Atwood Lake

Crappie

Black and white crappie are native to Ohio, according to ODNR, and are common in lakes reservoirs, streams and rivers. ODNR recommends using light tackle with minnows, small jigs or rubber worms.

Some of the top spots to fish for crappie include:

— Mosquito Creek Lake

— Pymatuning Reservoir

— West Branch Reservoir

— Berlin Lake