Governor Mike DeWine to talk about COVID-19 spread as Cleveland Clinic, other hospitals, limit some procedures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning that he’d hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the spread of COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., M.B.A., and hospital leaders from across the state.

3.678 people are currently hospitalized in the state with coronavirus.

That’s 1 in 5 new admissions, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

1,014 patients are in the ICU, OHA says.

That’s 1 in 4 intensive care admissions.

This comes as Cleveland Clinic reports it is experiencing its highest volume of COVID-19 patients since last winter.

490 people are being treated at Cleveland Clinic hospitals as of September 21. Just over one month ago on August 16, that number was 170 patients.

The Clinic reports it has 150 patients in its ICUs, compared to 60 on Aug. 16.

Cleveland Clinic says essential and urgent inpatient surgeries will continue as usual, however, some of its locations are scheduling fewer non-essential surgeries that require and inpatient stay to address staffing challenges and free up beds.

The press conference is at 2 p.m. FOX8.com will stream it live.