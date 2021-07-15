Governor DeWine to welcome Ohio Task Force 1 home from Florida

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will welcome home Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) when they arrive back at their Vandalia headquarters Thursday at 3 pm. Other state and local dignitaries, including Thomas Stickrath, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (OPDS), and Sima Merick, Executive Director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, will also greet the team.

Evan Schumann, Program Manager, Ohio Task Force 1, said, “We are honored that Governor DeWine and other State officials are taking time out of their busy schedules to welcome us back home.

Our team has worked tirelessly for the last 15 days, completing mission assignments and support to other search and rescue teams that brought high credit to both the Task Force and the State of Ohio. The managers of OH-TF1 are incredibly proud of the hard work done by this team, and the visit by State officials recognizes their commitment to excellence.”

WDTN.com will stream OH-TF1’s arrival when it happens.

The task force has been in Florida assisting with search and recovery efforts after the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside. The team was activated for deployment on June 30 after the 12-story building collapsed on June 24, killing dozens of people.

(Courtesy: Ohio Task Force 1)

