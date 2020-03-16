LIVE VIDEO: Governor DeWine says ‘we cannot conduct this election tomorrow’

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio officials will give another update on the coronavirus outbreak at around 2 p.m. Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday said there are now 50 confirmed cases, with 14 people hospitalized.

Here is the breakdown of counties: Belmont (2), Butler (6), Cuyahoga (24), Franklin (3), Geauga (1), Lorain (3), Lucas (1), Medina (2), Stark (3), Summit (2), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio with 361 people awaiting test results.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will speak at the latest press conference.

On Sunday, Gov. DeWine announced the closing of bars and restaurants to dine-in customers; carry-out and delivery are still options.

Gov. DeWine also said the closing of day cares is coming soon. “I would plead if anyone has a child in daycare and you can conceivably come up with a way to take that child out of daycare, please do so,” DeWine said on Sunday.

**Gov. DeWine talked to the President this afternoon, along with other governors.

**Closed at end of business today: fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks, and trampoline parks. Gov. DeWine says they will modify order from 100 to 50 people because of CDC guidelines.

**”We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” DeWine said. Voting will be extended through June 2, the governor said. A lawsuit will be filed to make that happen.

**”Each voter will be given ample opportunity to vote,” DeWine said.

**Frank LaRose: “Suspending in-person voting is a serious matter.”

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020