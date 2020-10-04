Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

According to a press release from his office, this applies to public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Local fire departments are also taking part in the tribute by lighting up their fire stations in the color red to honor those who’ve died in the line of duty.

The “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” program is sponsored by the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation and coincides with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: